Polish documentarians in the series “killed” the soldier Pavlo Vyshebaba. He reacted

Polish documentarians "killed" Ukrainian soldier and writer Pavlo Vyshebaba.

Vyshebaba wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The 5-episode documentary series "Mothers of War" produced by the Polish public broadcaster TVP has been released on Polish Netflix. This is a series that tells about the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukrainian women and children who found refuge in Poland.

The final episode of the series ended with a story about Pavlo: photos and videos of a military man appear on the screen, the announcer reads his poems to sad music, later on the freeze frame of Pavel Vyshebabaʼs face turns black and white, and the announcer says that he died on June 8 near Seivoerodonetsk.

"The Polish creators did not agree anything with me, I can understand — they thought that I was already dead. Why? I do not know. The end of the series really turned out to be dramatic, but there is a nuance," writes Vyshebaba.

Pavlo Vyshebaba also noted that he had already called the seriesʼ creators, they promised him to "edit" the final episode and "will consider the possibility" of helping his 68th individual hunting brigade.