Belarus accused Poland of violating the border. This was denied in Warsaw

Belarus claims that a Polish military helicopter violated its border on September 1. Warsaw denied the accusations.

Reuters writes about it.

The State Border Service of Belarus reported that a Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the border "at an extremely low altitude, flew 1 200 meters into the territory of Belarus, and then turned back." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has summoned the temporary chargé dʼaffaires of Poland and demands an investigation into the incident.

The spokesman of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Horyszewski categorically denied the accusations.

"I do not confirm this information. Not a single Polish helicopter crossed the border with Belarus. Such a crossing of the border could not and did not happen. Our radar systems are unambiguous," he emphasized.