Reuters: In the Baltic Sea, thousands of NATO troops and almost 30 ships will train to repel Russian attacks

The Commander-in-Chief of the German Navy Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaak informed that major naval exercises will begin in the Baltic Sea. About 30 ships and more than three thousand military personnel will take part in them.

Reuters writes about it.

"We are sending Russia a clear signal of vigilance — not during our watch. Reliable deterrence must include the ability to attack," Kaak emphasized.

Northern Coasts training will begin on September 9 and will last for two weeks. They will unite the forces of NATO countries in the Baltic Sea, Sweden, which will soon become a member of the Alliance, as well as the USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. They will practice amphibious operations and probable strikes from the sea.

The US Navy will send the Mesa Verde ship for training. It is designed to transport and land nearly 800 Marines during an enemy amphibious assault. NATO troops will also practice the protection of sea lanes near the coasts of Latvia and Estonia.

The German fleet will operate from its new headquarters in the city of Rostock. Germany wants to make it a regional naval headquarters from where NATO operations in the Baltic Sea can be directed in the event of a conflict.