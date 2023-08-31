At least 63 people died in a fire in the South African city of Johannesburg

At least 63 people died in a fire in a residential building in the South African city of Johannesburg. More than 40 people were injured.

The local publication News24 writes about it.

The fire broke out in a five-story residential building. Firefighters were able to save some of the residents, according to emergency services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi. The search for the victims continues.

According to the BBC, the residents of the building were mainly migrants from other African countries. People lived there unofficially, without a lease.