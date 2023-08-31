Reuters: Chinese President Xi Jinping will miss the G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the G20 summit in India next week.
Reuters writes about this with reference to two Indian officials, a Chinese diplomat and an official from the government of one of the G20 countries.
Instead of the Chinese leader, Beijing will be represented at the meeting in New Delhi by Prime Minister Li Qiang. Why Xi Jinping refused to participate is still unknown.
The summit in India was seen as a place where Xi Jinping could meet US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed he will attend.
- Russian President Putin will also not be at the G20 summit. He told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would not attend next monthʼs G20 summit, even though India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, under which the International Criminal Court operates. That is, India may not arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.