Reuters: Chinese President Xi Jinping will miss the G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the G20 summit in India next week.

Reuters writes about this with reference to two Indian officials, a Chinese diplomat and an official from the government of one of the G20 countries.

Instead of the Chinese leader, Beijing will be represented at the meeting in New Delhi by Prime Minister Li Qiang. Why Xi Jinping refused to participate is still unknown.

The summit in India was seen as a place where Xi Jinping could meet US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed he will attend.