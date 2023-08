In Germany, a member of the city council of Baden-Baden Martin Kühne resigned. This is reported by Der Spiegel.

Martin Kühne did not disclose the reasons for his decision, but this week the public prosecutorʼs office in Baden-Baden informed that a member of the city council had painted Nazi symbols on two cars with Ukrainian license plates and also wrote "Fuck UA" in capital letters on them. He received a fine for this. The incidents occurred in January and March of this year.