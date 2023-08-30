Spare parts for the F-16 fuselage began to be manufactured in Poland

The Polish company Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze Mielec, owned by the American arms giant Lockheed Martin, has shown the first rear fuselage of the F-16 fighter of its own production.

This is reported by TVP.

Plant manager Janusz Zakretsky emphasized that these parts are only part of the components manufactured by PZL Mielec.

"70 to 80 percent of the F-16ʼs fuselage structure will eventually be manufactured at PZL Mielec," he noted.

According to Zakretsky, the company aims to complete this plan by the end of next year. Currently, approximately 50% are produced.

The plant was preparing for the production of components for fighter jets from January 2021. PZL Mielec specialists spent half a year studying at Lockheed Martinʼs main factory in South Carolina.

Currently, 12 American engineers work permanently at the Polish plant. It also manufactures parts for Black Hawk helicopters and M28 aircraft.