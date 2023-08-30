In Kyiv, two people were killed by rocket fragments

On the morning of August 30, Russia attacked Kyiv with rockets — air defenses shot down the targets, but debris fell in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

This was reported by the military administration of the city.

Two security guards of the enterprise died — they were 26 and 36 years old. Three more residents of the capital were injured.

In the Darnytsky district of Kyiv, fragments of the rocket fell on the roof of the Aushan shopping center on Zdolbunivska Street. Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Darnytsia District State Administration, released a photo from the scene.

At first, the Russians used several groups of attack drones, previously Shahed, which were launched from different directions. And later, they launched missiles from the Tu-95 strategic aircraft. In total, the Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 20 air targets.