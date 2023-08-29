Ukraine and Poland signed a new railway agreement. There will be more trains between countries

On August 28, the Polish carrier “Polskie Koleje Państwowe Spółka Akcyjna” and “Ukrzaliznytsia” signed a new agreement on the further development of passenger and cargo transportation. This is the first agreement of this level since 1994.

This was reported in the press service of the Ukrainian carrier.

As part of the agreement, Ukraine and Poland agreed that not only the receiving carrier at the border station of its country, but also the country that handed over the cargo at its own border station will be able to reload cargo into wagons for a different track width or rearrange wagons onto trolleys for a different track width.

Polish and Ukrainian railways will operate locomotive-hauled trains between border stations 50 by 50.

Joint working groups will work on separate projects of the agreement.