The NBU reduced restrictions on the sale of currency to the public

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the National Bank of Ukraine reduced currency restrictions on the sale of non-cash currency to citizens.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

From August 29, banks will be able to sell non-cash currency to the population without confirming the grounds or obligations for this. The monthly limit is 50,000 hryvnias equivalent in one bank.

At the same time, the National Bank will increase the monthly limit for the purchase of non-cash currency from 100 to 200 thousand hryvnias equivalent if this money is placed on deposit for three months or more.

The NBU takes such actions to reduce the number of different exchange rates.