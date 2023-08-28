SBU colonel was found dead in his office with a gunshot wound

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) colonel Dmytro Bakayev was found dead in his office.

SBU confirmed this to Babel.

The National Police investigators are studying the circumstances of the SBU employeeʼs death.

The special service assures that it provides maximum assistance to the National Police for a full, objective and impartial investigation.

A law enforcement source also confirms that the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

As sources in the service told "Telegraf", their employee shot himself in the head with Makarovʼs service pistol on August 25. A suicide note in the form of a report was found next to the body, addressed to the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk, where he accuses him of pressure.