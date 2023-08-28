The Ministry of Defense presented the new “Velykyi Banderyk” drone. It can carry up to 31.5 kg of cargo

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on the successful use at the front of the new Ukrainian-made "Velykyi Banderyk" drone.
It was admitted to operation in April of this year — the admission process lasted only a month.
The drone embodied several advanced ideas:
- 8 powerful motors that ensure reliable operation;
- capable of carrying up to 31.5 kg of payload;
- a multifunctional reset system ensures accurate delivery of various types of ammunition;
- the possibility of remote control from anywhere in the world is provided by means of a universal ground station.
In addition, "Velykyi Banderyk" can be successfully used in various weather conditions and under the influence of EW.