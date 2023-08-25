In eight cities of Donetsk region, there will be no heating in winter

In eight cities of the Donetsk region, there will be no centralized heating in winter. These are Bakhmut, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Vuhledar, Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk and Lyman.

Larisa Guseva, Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Donetsk regional military administration, informed about this at the briefing.

"We will not be able to restore it because there is no gas there; the gas pipelines are broken. All other cities will have central heating either thanks to gas boilers or modular coal boilers, but it will be there,” Guseva said.

In communities where there will be no centralized heating, people will warm themselves with the help of buleryan stoves, and potbelly stoves, provided by the government. Residents will also be provided with firewood and pellets.

"There is help from international organizations, it will all be done individually, we are already dealing with it," the official said.

She reminded that the Russians destroyed 110 heating facilities and this affected preparations for the heating season.