European standards for protecting people from radiation are being introduced in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 8223, which introduces European standards for human protection against ionizing radiation.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about this.

The new system should increase the level of radiation protection of personnel and the population.

Amendments to the Law "On the Protection of Humans from Exposure to Ionizing Radiation" introduce three situations of exposure (planned, existing and emergency) and limit doses of exposure in all situations, establish exposure dose limits and reference levels of the average annual concentration of radon activity in the air of premises where there is constantly people, workplaces, etc.