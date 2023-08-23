Britain will finance the increase of Ukraineʼs nuclear potential by $245 million

Great Britain will provide a credit guarantee of $245 million to increase Ukraineʼs nuclear potential and free it from dependence on Russian nuclear fuel and services.

Sky News writes about it.

The British government, through the export credit agency UK Export Finance, will provide a credit guarantee to Ukrainian Energoatom, while Urenco will provide uranium enrichment services.

The financial assistance was reported by the Minister of Energy of Great Britain Grant Shapps during his visit to Ukraine.

"Putin used energy as a weapon of war: todayʼs action to support nuclear fuel supplies will help Ukraine end its dependence on Russian supplies and strengthen its energy security," he emphasized.