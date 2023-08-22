Ukraine plans to create 9 more checkpoints on the border with the EU. They will be shared with Poland

Ukraine plans to create nine more checkpoints on the border with the countries that are part of the European Union.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on August 22.

Currently, there are 21 checkpoints on the border with the EU. Three of them were opened during a full-scale war. There are plans to launch nine more checkpoints and modernize 13. Most of the work is planned to be carried out on the border with Poland.