The Cabinet of Ministers: The heat tariff will not be increased in the new heating season

The government has extended the effect of imposing special obligations (ISO) on the natural gas market until mid-April 2024. This means that the heat tariff for the population will not change in the new heating season.

This was reported by the head of the government Denys Shmyhal.

"The government extended the imposition of special obligations on the natural gas market until mid-April 2024. Naftogaz will continue to sell gas to heat suppliers for the population at a fixed price of 7.4 hryvnias per cubic meter. This decision is part of comprehensive measures to prepare for winter," Shmyhal wrote.

In April 2023, the gas supply company "Naftogaz of Ukraine" extended the "Fixed" tariff plan for another year, its price will continue to be 7.96 hryvnias per cubic meter (including VAT).