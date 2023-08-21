In the Mykolaiv region, the commander calculated UAH 5.5 million in payments to military personnel who were not on duty

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the commander of one of the military units of the Mykolaiv region. He is suspected of unjustifiably calculating payments to subordinates who did not show up for work for a long time.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the official was supposed to stop payments to military personnel who voluntarily left the military unit and did not return to their place of service within three days.

However, the colonel continued to pay salaries even to soldiers who did not show up for duty for three months. Thus, he caused losses to the state of 5.4 million hryvnias.

According to the materials of SBI, the reimbursement of money to the budget has begun.

The official was informed of the suspicion of negligent service. The sanction of the article provides up to 8 years of imprisonment.