“Nova Poshta” will start working in Slovakia from October

"Nova Poshta" will start working in Slovakia on October 1.

This was stated by the companyʼs press release.

"Already from October, Ukrainians will be able to easily and quickly send documents and parcels weighing up to 100 kg to their relatives in Slovakia and receive them from them," the press service notes.

The first "Nova Poshta" branch will be opened in Bratislava. It will work from Monday to Saturday.

Later, it is also expected to launch the service of address delivery and calling a courier to any address for sending.