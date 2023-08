The police detained a man who set fire to 12 servicemenʼs cars in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The policemen exposed the attacker when he planted an ignition device in the car of a military serviceman. The detainee explained his actions with a negative attitude towards the military.

The extra person made the explosives himself. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention. The figure faces from 3 to 10 years of imprisonment.