In the south, 10 Russian boats were destroyed — they were maneuvering along the Dnieper in the Kherson region

During the day, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 10 enemy boats that were maneuvering between islands on the Dnipro in the Kherson region. Almost all boats are civilian, but have been converted into sabotage and reconnaissance.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk on the air of the telethon.

"These are civilian vessels equipped to maneuver between islands, try to rotate their personnel there, bring ammunition or simply scout the direction of actions of the Defense Forces," Humenyuk said.

According to her, 40 occupiers, one cannon, and five units of vehicles and armored vehicles were eliminated in the south during the day.