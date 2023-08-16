Financial Times: The US is pushing Iran to stop selling drones to Russia in exchange for sanctions relief

The US is pushing Iran to stop selling drones to Russia. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to people who are informed about this issue.

The Biden administration raised the issue with Iran in indirect talks in Qatar and Oman this year. According to an Iranian official and another person, the US wants Iran to stop supplying Russia with drones. The official added that Tehran, which officially denies using its drones in Ukraine, has repeatedly asked Moscow to stop using them in the conflict, but Washington wanted "more concrete steps."

Negotiators hope the indirect talks will lead to both sides agreeing on "de-escalation measures". For Iran, this would mean agreeing not to enrich uranium beyond 60%, improving cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and committing not to attack the Americans. Instead, an Iranian official said that Washington will refrain from imposing new sanctions in some areas, except those related to human rights, and will not strictly follow existing sanctions on oil sales. The Islamic Republic also wants the US to persuade its European allies to ease pressure on Iran.