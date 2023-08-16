The European Commission will transfer €135 million to Ukraine and Moldova. Russia and Belarus were originally supposed to receive them

The European Commission will transfer to Ukraine and Moldova €135 million, which were allocated to Russia and Belarus within the framework of the European Neighborhood and Partnership Financial Instrument, writes the press service of the European Commission.

For Belarus and Russia, money was pledged for 2021-2027 under the Interreg NEXT program. However, after the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor country and its accomplice Belarus were excluded from the program, and cooperation with them was stopped.

Now Ukraine and Moldova will receive the funds, in particular, they will be directed to the Solidarity Lanes program, which provides alternative routes for the export of Ukrainian food, develops cross-border transport connections, medical services, etc.