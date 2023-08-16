TweetDeck is now only available to subscribers

On Wednesday, August 16, users of the social network X (Twitter) noticed that when trying to access TweetDeck, an offer to buy a subscription popped up. TweetDeck is a tool that allows you to manage multiple accounts at the same time.

In addition to the fact that TweetDeck became available only to subscribers, the program was also renamed to X Pro.

TweetDeck was one of the most popular third-party applications for Twitter until the company acquired it in 2011. The service allows you to divide information streams into several columns and use several accounts at the same time. Thanks to this, TweetDeck has become a working tool for journalists, marketers and other specialists.