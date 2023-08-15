The Czech Republic has already frozen Russian assets worth more than $14 billion

The Czech Republic has frozen the assets of Russian citizens subject to sanctions worth more than $14 billion.

This was reported by the National Agency of Ukraine for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

Czech law enforcement officers are actively working to determine in time which Russians have been sanctioned and what assets they have.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Ukraine, Radek Matula, during the meeting with the head of ARMA Olena Duma, also discussed plans and prospects for mutual cooperation in the future.