The UOC MP Cathedral in Kanev, where Shevchenko was buried, will be returned to the state

The prosecutorʼs office appealed to the court to return the Dormition Cathedral in Kanev (Cherkasy region) to the state. Currently, it belongs to the UOC MP.

This is reported by the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The cathedral was built in 1144, a memorial service was held in it for Taras Shevchenko, when the coffin with his body was brought to Ukraine.

According to the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Ukrainian SSR dated July 21, 1965, St. Georgeʼs (Assumption) Cathedral of the 12th century. was recognized as an archeological monument of republican significance, due to which it was under special state protection for a long time.

In 2009, the government entered the Assumption Cathedral into the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as an archaeological monument of national importance.

However, contrary to the requirements of the law, which does not allow the transfer of archeological monuments to the ownership of any form, except for the state, the cathedral was transferred to the UOC MP.