Three suspects of espionage for Russia were arrested in Great Britain

Three Bulgarian citizens were arrested in Great Britain on suspicion of espionage for Russia. They were detained back in February — they have been in custody since then, the BBC reports.

These people worked for the Russian special services and had forged documents, including passports and identity cards of Great Britain, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

In the photo are Orlin Russev (45 years old), Katrin Ivanova (31 years old) and Bizer Dzhambazov (41 years old).

Russev has a history of doing business in Russia. He moved to the UK in 2009, worked in financial services for three years and owned a seaside guest house in Great Yarmouth. He also claimed to have once worked as an adviser to the Bulgarian energy minister.

Former neighbors in north-west London described Dzhambazov and Ivanova as a couple.

They moved to Great Britain about ten years ago. The couple ran a public organization that introduced Bulgarians to "the culture and norms of British society." The suspects also participated in the work of election commissions in London.