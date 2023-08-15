The animation studio Ghibli has shown footage from Hayao Miyazakiʼs new film "The Boy and the Heron" (also known as "How Do You Live?") for the first time.

Ghibli

Ghibli

Ghibli

Ghibli

The film is believed to be based on Genzaburo Yoshinoʼs 1937 book of the same name. It tells the story of a 15-year-old boy who goes on a journey, guided by advice from his uncleʼs diary. Hayao Miyazaki previously called "How Do You Live?" one of his favorite books. In 2017, the artist said that he plans to film it.

On September 7, 2023, "The Boy and the Heron" will open the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. By the end of the year, it will be released in other countries.

It has been 10 years since the release of Miyazakiʼs previous full-length film "The Wind Rises".