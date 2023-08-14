The Minister of Defense of China will visit Russia and Belarus

The head of the Ministry of Defense of China Li Shangfu will go to Russia and Belarus at the invitation of his colleagues Serhiy Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin.

The press service of the Chinese Ministry of Defense writes about this.

Li Shangfu will come to the Russian Federation to participate in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, and then visit Belarus. The trip was planned for August 14-19.

At the conference in Russia, the Chinese minister will speak and meet with the Russian authorities and representatives of law enforcement agencies. In Belarus, Li Shangfu will hold talks with the countryʼs state and military leadership, as well as visit Belarusian military units.