The Russian Ministry of Defense informed about a massive drone attack on Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, anti-aircraft defense worked at night. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about this morning that it had repelled an attack by 20 drones. 14 of them were allegedly destroyed by air defense, and another six were disabled by electronic warfare systems.

Local newspapers wrote that explosions were heard in Novoozerne. A large Russian military base is located there, where a lot of equipment is stored.

During the attack, Russian propagandists reported the closure and resumption of traffic on the Crimean Bridge.