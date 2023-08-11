New Zealand intelligence has accused China, Iran and Russia of meddling in domestic affairs

The Intelligence and Security Service of New Zealand has released a report on threats of foreign interference in the countryʼs internal affairs.

The "NZ Herald" writes about it.

The report states that the Peopleʼs Republic of China (PRC), the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are engaged in this.

"There are a small number of states that engage in foreign interference in New Zealand, but their capacity to cause harm is significant," the document said.

It also says that the main targets of such intervention are migrants and people whom foreign intelligence identifies as dissidents. In particular, Iran monitors Iranian communities in the country.

"Russiaʼs international disinformation campaigns are not aimed directly at New Zealand, but are influencing the views of some New Zealanders," the report says.

According to the report, New Zealandʼs national security is also affected by extremism, strategic competition, declining social trust, technological innovation and global economic instability.