The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on electronic trust services

The government supported the resolution approving the requirements for the Trust List. Now Ukrainian legislation will be more in line with European legislation in the field of electronic trust services.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers writes about this.

The Trust List is a list of qualified providers of electronic trust services and information about the services they provide. It has been operating since 2018 and is the basis of the system of qualified electronic trust services.

Electronic trust services include creation or verification of a qualified electronic signature (seal), creation or confirmation of the validity of an electronic signature certificate, seal, site authentication, etc.

Adoption of the resolution means that Ukrainian e-trust services will be technically compatible with each other and the European Trust List of e-trust service providers. That is, Ukrainians will be able to freely use Ukrainian electronic signatures in the EU.