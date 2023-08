During the day of August 10, there were 34 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers.

The Defense Forces eliminated 580 occupiers, destroyed 15 artillery systems, 12 tanks and two anti-aircraft defense systems. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.