The Cabinet of Ministers closes the office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons. Who will share his powers?

The Cabinet of Ministers will liquidate the office of the commissioner for issues of people who have disappeared under special circumstances. The relevant government resolution will be published later.

"Hromadske" writes about this with reference to the words of the head of the Office Oleh Kotenko.

He noted that in more than a year of work, he and his team managed to meet with more than ten thousand relatives of the missing, and most of them "received answers." The official said he would continue to help people as much as he could, "but without powers it will be difficult."

The media, citing sources, write that the authority of the commissioner will be transferred to three state structures:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will undertake the search for missing persons and maintain the relevant register;

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense will be responsible for the return of the bodies of the dead;

The Ministry of Defense will deal with the search parties.

On May 20, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kotenko as the commissioner for issues of persons missing under special circumstances. Before that, as a volunteer, he was engaged in searching for missing persons and exchanging prisoners as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine.