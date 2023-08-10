The capital has developed 15 scenarios in case of an emergency in winter

Training will be held "sustainability of the cityʼs life support system during a blackout" in Kyiv, in August.

The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleev told the "Vechirniy Kyiv" ["Evening Kyiv"] publication about this.

According to him, the capital has developed 15 scenarios in case of emergency in winter.

Petro Panteleev also noted that one of the key issues last year was the provision of generators for heating stations. "With the head of the district, we inspect the selected objects without warning. Obolonsky and Holosiivsky districts have already been checked. In this way, we control how the district authorities work out the winter preparation plan," Panteleev noted.

According to the deputy head of the KCSA, small-capacity boiler houses that can operate from generators are already equipped with them. Some water supply and drainage facilities are also equipped with generators.

Some condominiums and housing complexes also install these devices on the heat carrier circulation and water pumping systems.

"Today, two thirds of the works have already been completed. There is a training plan, a schedule to follow. There are still two months to carry out the necessary works and repairs. We plan to finish it by October 1," Petro Panteleev emphasizes.