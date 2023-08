From August 11 to October 11, the Odesa Museum of Modern Artʼs exhibition "High Precision Love or the Third World [War]" will be held in the Odesa "Gallery of Sustainability".

It exhibits the works of Odesa artist Ihor Husev about the consequences of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. Artificial intelligence was also involved in the creation of works.

The gallery is located at Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Street, 39. Opening hours: from 12:00 to 17:00 (except Monday and Tuesday).