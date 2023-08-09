The Council created a temporary investigative commission to monitor public procurement

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of a temporary investigative commission to investigate possible violations of legislation in public procurement during martial law.

271 peopleʼs deputies voted for Resolution No. 9555.

11 Peopleʼs Deputies from different parties will work in commission. Volodymyr Tsabal, deputy from the "Voice" faction, became the chairman.

This commission will investigate violations of legislation, in particular cases of corruption during public procurement in government bodies. Its control will not extend to the procurement of goods and services for the spheres of defense and security.