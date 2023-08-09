Medvedchuk is suing for the right to be a lawyer in Ukraine

Accused of high treason, Viktor Medvedchuk filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Kyiv Region Bar Association to deprive him of his right to practice as a lawyer.

The founder of the "Tytykalo and Partners" law firm Roman Tytykalo informed the "CHESNO" campaign about this.

According to him, the proceedings were opened very quickly.

Tytykalo is sure that Medvedchukʼs lawsuit is hopeless.

"There are two options for the development of events. Given that Medvedchuk has connections in the judicial, law enforcement and advocacy communities, I do not exclude attempts to achieve a positive court decision. But this is unlikely. On the other hand, I suspect that this may be done for PR purposes, not for the Ukrainian audience, but for Moscowians," he noted.

In his explanations to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission, Medvedchuk justified his motives by the fact that his case was allegedly connected with political persecution and repression due to his political views.

Medvedchukʼs interests are represented by lawyer Oleksiy Kalinnikov, who previously represented the interests of ex-prosecutor Viktor Pshonka and the "Novyi Svit" printing house, which published Viktor Yanukovychʼs books.