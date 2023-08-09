Law enforcement officers search the former MP in the case of laundering more than UAH 500 million

Law enforcement officers searched the estate in "Koncha-Zaspa" and the offices of the former MP (I, III — VII convocations) from the "Party of Regions" in the case of laundering over UAH 500 million. According to the sources of "Babel" in the law enforcement agencies, it is about Volodymyr Makeyenko.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The ex-MP, who in the past was the deputy head of the faction of the banned party, is being investigated for involvement in the laundering of half a billion UAH and tax evasion of more than UAH 63 million for the period from 2011 to 2014. Searches are conducted in the residences of the heads of companies controlled by the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including offshore companies.

According to the investigation, it was because of them that the scandal was created and the heads of the companies were involved in it. Law enforcement officers have seized documents that may have evidence of the ex-MPʼs guilt.

The case is being investigated under two articles punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Law enforcement officers are not naming the MP.