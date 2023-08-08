Budanov, the head of the GUR, visited Bulgaria. There he met with the Minister of Defense and the head of intelligence

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov visited Bulgaria, where he met with the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev and the director of the Military Intelligence Service, General Venelin Venev.
BGNES, BNR and " Bulevard Bulgaria " write about it.
Budanov discussed with them the state of regional and international security, prospects for the development of the situation and other topics of mutual interest. On the Bulgarian side, there were questions about the "Peacemaker" website, which was criticized by President Rumen Radev. The mass media write that the parties are satisfied with the negotiations.
When exactly the visit took place and its details are not reported by the local media, but last week the bTV channel published an interview with Budanov, where he spoke about the countriesʼ cooperation in the field of weapons and thanked him for the ammunition. Regarding "Peacemaker", he explained that it is "an absolutely private initiative that clarifies the vision of a certain group of people."
- In July, the Bulgarian mass media were concerned that the "Peacemaker" website published the data of Bulgarian journalists. The countryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs was "concerned" and demanded an explanation. The Parliament of Bulgaria instructed the local special services to check the Ukrainian website.
- The Union of Bulgarian Journalists accused the site of disclosing personal data, violating basic legal norms in the EU and threatening the rights and safety of many people.
- The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria separately stated that the activity of "Peacemaker" is in no way connected with the work of state institutions of Ukraine and does not reflect the official policy of the state.