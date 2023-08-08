Budanov, the head of the GUR, visited Bulgaria. There he met with the Minister of Defense and the head of intelligence

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov visited Bulgaria, where he met with the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev and the director of the Military Intelligence Service, General Venelin Venev.

BGNES, BNR and " Bulevard Bulgaria " write about it.

Budanov discussed with them the state of regional and international security, prospects for the development of the situation and other topics of mutual interest. On the Bulgarian side, there were questions about the "Peacemaker" website, which was criticized by President Rumen Radev. The mass media write that the parties are satisfied with the negotiations.

When exactly the visit took place and its details are not reported by the local media, but last week the bTV channel published an interview with Budanov, where he spoke about the countriesʼ cooperation in the field of weapons and thanked him for the ammunition. Regarding "Peacemaker", he explained that it is "an absolutely private initiative that clarifies the vision of a certain group of people."