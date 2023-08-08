Reform of international passenger transportation has begun in Ukraine. 280 bus routes have already been closed

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure launched a reform of international passenger transportation. It was started by arranging the list of international bus routes to Russia and Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The commission closed 280 international car routes, including: routes without appropriate permits from Poland (118), routes leading to Russia (140), and routes to Poland. And another 22 routes, which were requested to be closed by the carriers themselves.

According to Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach, the first step of the reform is the verification of all international routes in order to have an up-to-date list.

"This will allow us to see the real situation with transportation and, in particular, to plan the operation of the "eCherha" service for crossing the border by bus. In addition, the verification of all routes is about the possibility of expanding the market," he added.

Derkach added that after the verification of routes to Poland, the same work will be carried out with routes to other countries.