The Ministry of Defense won an international arbitration against a foreign supplier. The supplier violated the contract

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine won an international arbitration against a foreign supplier for more than €2.2 million.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

The process was started due to the fact that the supplier violated the terms of the contract for the supply of elbow pads and knee pads for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The terms of delivery of the goods and their volumes did not correspond to the contract — only about 11% of the total volume was delivered.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense fulfilled its obligations under the contract and fully paid the price of the goods. In March, the ministry filed a claim with international commercial arbitration. The review was concluded in favor of the Ministry of Defense.

The international arbitration decided to recover more than €2.2 million from the supplier and also ruled that annual interest would continue to be accrued daily until the debt is paid.

During the arbitration, the supplier partially satisfied the demand of the Ministry of Defense regarding the penalty.