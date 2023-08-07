UOC MP Metropolitan Ionafan was sentenced to 5 years in prison for justifying Russian aggression

The vicar of the Tulchyna Diocese in the Vinnytsia region, Metropolitan Ionafan, was sentenced to 5 years in prison. He publicly justified Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

In particular, the cleric was convicted under the following articles:

Part 2 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power);

Part 1 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability, and on other grounds);

Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

According to the materials of the investigation, the priest distributed propaganda leaflets among the faithful, in which he called for the seizure of power and the change of the state border of Ukraine. And one of the websites of the Russian Orthodox Church posted publications in support of the Russian occupiers and their war crimes.