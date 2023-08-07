UNICEF delivered 240 000 doses of polio vaccine to Ukraine

240 000 doses of oral polio vaccine were delivered to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health reminded that every child before reaching the age of 14 should receive six doses of the polio vaccine in order to develop immunity to the disease.

Vaccinations are given at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months, 6 and 14 years and provide lifelong protection. This vaccination is included in the National calendar of preventive vaccinations and is free of charge.

Vaccines in support of the National Immunization Program were delivered to Ukraine by UNICEF as humanitarian aid.