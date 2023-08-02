34 pupils of the Berdyansk boarding school returned to Ukraine from Italy. They will be placed in the Kirovohrad region

34 pupils of the communal institution "Berdyansk General Educational Sanatorium Specialized Boarding School of Grades I-III" returned to Ukraine. They were evacuated to Italy at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

The children will stay in Lviv for a few days, and then they will be placed in the Kirovohrad region.

At a meeting of the Coordination Staff on the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights under Martial Law, it was decided that the children would be better off under the care of Ukraine.