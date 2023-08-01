The Maidan case: the SBI completed the investigation into the three “titushky”. They are involved in the murder of activist Verbytskyi and journalist Veremiy

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) completed the investigation into the three "titushky" involved in the murder of activist Yury Verbytskyi and journalist Vyacheslav Veremiy during the Revolution of Dignity in 2013-2014.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

Investigators gathered evidence for the court that the three suspects participated in the murder of Verbytskyi, Veremiy, as well as in attempts to kill and injure other protesters.

One of the suspects became the "honorary president" of the DNR boxing federation. He is involved in the creation of military units of terrorists fighting against Ukraine. The other two are hiding in Russia. All three are accused of committing criminal crimes for intentional murder, collaborative activity (Part 2 of Article 115, Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code), attempted murder, kidnapping, and torture.

All the crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity are conditionally combined into one big "Maidan Case." It investigates the murder of 91 people (78 demonstrators and 13 security forces).