An explosion rang out in the Odesa Trade Union Building. It is known that a person died.

The police of Odesa region writes about it.

Preliminarily, a grenade exploded due to careless handling. Now the police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion.

The investigative and operative group of the territorial division of the police and specialists of the explosives department of the National Police Service of the Odesa region are working on the spot. Details will be declared later.