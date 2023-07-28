Japan expanded sanctions against Russia

From August 9, Japan expands the list of cars that are prohibited from being exported to Russia.

This was reported by the Kyodo publication.

In April 2022, Japan stopped deliveries to Russia of new premium-class cars worth more than 6 million yen ($43 000), and now the ban will be extended to new and used cars with gasoline and diesel engines with a volume of more than 1.9 liters and tires for them, and also for electric and hybrid cars.

In 2022, the value of Japanese exports to Russia was 603.9 billion yen, which is 30% less than in the previous year. More than half of this amount was obtained from the sale of passenger cars, most of which were used.