The Prosecutorʼs Office of Crimea detained a pilot of one of the Ukrainian airlines who worked for Russia

The Prosecutorʼs Office of Crimea, together with law enforcement officers, detained a former dispatcher of the occupation "Krymaeronavigation" who was employed by one of the Ukrainian airlines. He illegally transported people from Russia to the occupied Crimea — the man was informed of the suspicion.

As "Babel" was informed by the prosecutorʼs office, it is about Korop Mykola Serhiyovych.

During the search, the law enforcement officers found items and documents confirming the suspectʼs illegal activities, including the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

A preventive measure has already been chosen for the detainee — detention with the alternative of paying a bail of 214 720 hryvnias.

The actions of the suspect were classified as illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants (Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 8 years in prison.