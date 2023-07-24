In the Zakarpatiia region, a bridge collapsed along with cars — five people were injured

In the Zakarpatiia region, in the Tyachiv district, one of the sections of the bridge collapsed within the village of Bedevlya. As a result of the collapse, a car and a truck fell into the river. Five people were injured, including two children.

This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia region.

The collapse happened around 19:00. The connection by the road of national importance N-09 Mukachevo — Rohatyn — Lviv has been stopped. Rescuers, police and other emergency services are on the scene.

Later, "Ukravtodor" commented on the collapse of the bridge. It was built in 1957, and since then, it has never been overhauled. Since 2018, the bridge has been in a state of emergency, cars weighing more than 7 tons were prohibited from driving on it (warning signs were on both sides of the bridge).

Today, during the movement of a truck with sand weighing more than 45 tons — the permissible weight was exceeded 7 times — sections of the emergency bridge collapsed. Along with the truck, a passenger car passing over the bridge collapsed.